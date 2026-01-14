Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 259,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AZZ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at $16,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ
In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $187,266.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,310.98. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting AZZ
Here are the key news stories impacting AZZ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q3: AZZ posted better-than-expected EPS and revenue, announced a dividend increase and buybacks — news that supports multiple buy-side upgrades and helped push sentiment higher. AZZ (AZZ) Is Up 11.3% After Record Q3, Higher EPS, Dividend Hike and Buybacks – What’s Changed
- Positive Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance (5.900–6.200) and recent analyst bullishness/price-target increases reinforce upside expectations and valuation support. AZZ Stock Gains Momentum: Analysts Forecast 25% Upside From Here
- Neutral Sentiment: AZZ is drawing retail attention and appearing on trending lists — this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental driver. Is Trending Stock AZZ Inc. (AZZ) a Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chief Legal Officer Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares (Jan 8) and 1,568 shares (Jan 9) at roughly $118–$119, reducing her position — repeated insider sales can signal near-term supply. AZZ Chief Legal Officer Trades $305K In Company Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Wider insider & institutional activity shows net selling in recent quarters (multiple executives sold; several large funds trimmed positions), which could cap upside even as fundamentals improve. Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $AZZ Sells 1,000 Shares
AZZ Stock Performance
AZZ stock opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.06.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.97 million. AZZ had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AZZ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.
AZZ Profile
AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.
AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.
