Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 259,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AZZ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at $16,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $187,266.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,310.98. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.97 million. AZZ had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

