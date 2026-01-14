State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.83 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ CZR opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

