Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $354.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.57 and a 200-day moving average of $332.57. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

