SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 361,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

