Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,428 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,428 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,938,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 75.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,279,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,614,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after buying an additional 1,112,177 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 32.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,215,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,816,000 after acquiring an additional 791,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Zacks Research lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nutanix from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Key Nutanix News

Positive Sentiment: Institutional/hedge-fund interest — Several pieces note that hedge funds and Wall Street remain constructive on Nutanix’s long-term position in software infrastructure, arguing near-term noise (analyst target trims, short-term misses) hasn’t shaken underlying demand. This supports a positive view for patient, growth-oriented investors. Why Wall Street Isn’t Losing Faith in Nutanix

Institutional/hedge-fund interest — Several pieces note that hedge funds and Wall Street remain constructive on Nutanix’s long-term position in software infrastructure, arguing near-term noise (analyst target trims, short-term misses) hasn’t shaken underlying demand. This supports a positive view for patient, growth-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary / reassessment pieces — Analysts and financial media are publishing “reassess” and dip-explanation articles that may amplify short-term volatility but don’t add new company-specific catalysts. These help explain market moves but are not direct drivers of fundamentals. Is It Time To Reassess Nutanix After Recent Share Price Rebound?

Market commentary / reassessment pieces — Analysts and financial media are publishing “reassess” and dip-explanation articles that may amplify short-term volatility but don’t add new company-specific catalysts. These help explain market moves but are not direct drivers of fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears anomalous — January update shows an unusual/zero reported short-interest figure (likely a reporting anomaly). Current data does not indicate a meaningful build of short pressure, so short-squeeze risk appears minimal based on these figures.

Short-interest data appears anomalous — January update shows an unusual/zero reported short-interest figure (likely a reporting anomaly). Current data does not indicate a meaningful build of short pressure, so short-squeeze risk appears minimal based on these figures. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade from Morgan Stanley — Morgan Stanley cut Nutanix from Overweight to Equal Weight and trimmed its price target to $62 from $82, signaling reduced near-term conviction and pressuring sentiment. Analyst downgrades can weigh on shares and reduce momentum. Morgan Stanley downgrades Nutanix

Analyst downgrade from Morgan Stanley — Morgan Stanley cut Nutanix from Overweight to Equal Weight and trimmed its price target to $62 from $82, signaling reduced near-term conviction and pressuring sentiment. Analyst downgrades can weigh on shares and reduce momentum. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation notices — Two law firms (Pomerantz and Schall) are investigating potential claims against Nutanix, increasing legal/settlement risk and creating headline pressure that typically hurts sentiment until resolved. Pomerantz law firm investigation Schall law firm investigation

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

