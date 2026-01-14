Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1,526.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in Zscaler by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS opened at $216.85 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -834.01, a PEG ratio of 4,153.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.50.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.63.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $762,398.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,522.02. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,027,950. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,550 shares of company stock worth $5,511,509. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

