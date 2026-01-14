SLT Holdings LLC Sells 2,625 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

SLT Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.5% of SLT Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 5,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Broadcom News
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform on AVGO and says competition fears around Broadcom in AI are overblown, citing leadership in AI ASICs and execution — a bullish analyst view that supports upside. Bernstein Says AI Competition Fears Around Broadcom (AVGO) Are Overblown
- Positive Sentiment: Major banks (Mizuho, Goldman, BofA) named Broadcom a top chip pick for 2026 and raised price targets (range roughly $450–$500), highlighting very strong gross margins and the potential for a >$2T market cap — heavy institutional endorsement that attracts buying. Broadcom Earns ‘Top Pick’ Status From Wall Street’s Biggest Banks
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts flag an AI-driven supply/demand imbalance and custom silicon upside as hyperscaler capex and memory tightness accelerate — a setup that benefits Broadcom’s ASIC/custom-chip franchises and pricing power. Broadcom, Marvell In Focus As Semiconductor Analyst Flags AI-Driven Supply Crunch
- Positive Sentiment: Product news from CES — new Wi?Fi 8 chipsets and an accelerated processing unit — refreshes the networking/wireless roadmap and supports non-GPU revenue diversification. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Launches new Wi-Fi Products at CES 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and buy-the-dip commentary (Seeking Alpha, 24/7 Wall St., The Motley Fool-style lists) reiterate bullish narratives for growth/AI exposure but are opinion-driven — supportive but not new fundamental data. Broadcom: Buy The Dip Or Regret It Forever Best Growth Stocks to Buy in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other market summaries note recent intraday/near-term gains — confirms the price move but adds little incremental fundamental information. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- Negative Sentiment: Lingering investor concern about a margin warning from the Dec. 11 earnings release remains a potential downside catalyst — analysts and investors will watch upcoming margin commentary and software mix closely. Broadcom Earns ‘Top Pick’ Status From Wall Street’s Biggest Banks
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.