SLT Holdings LLC Sells 2,625 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

SLT Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.5% of SLT Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 5,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock opened at $354.61 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

