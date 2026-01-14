Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 255.80 and last traded at GBX 253.80, with a volume of 8748386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 188 to GBX 209 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 225 to GBX 250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.25.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.59.

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future.

Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes.

We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

