Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 3.68. 153,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 594,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75.

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 30.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.23.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

An emerging UK focused E&P company

