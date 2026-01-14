MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Trading Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 and last traded at GBX 0.08. Approximately 214,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,864,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08.

MediaZest Trading Down 8.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 million, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88.

Get MediaZest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Abdool bought 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £58,823.53. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM in February 2005.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.