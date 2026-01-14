Royale Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 761 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the December 15th total of 261 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,164 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,164 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYL opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.90. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS: ROYL) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of onshore hydrocarbon properties in the western United States.

The company’s asset portfolio includes producing oil and gas fields in California’s Bakersfield and Santa Maria basins, alongside exploration and appraisal acreage in Utah and Nevada. Royale Energy’s activities span drilling, completion and production optimization, employing both conventional well stimulation and modern recovery techniques.

