SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $493.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $615.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $560.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -1.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $571.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $900.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $568.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.07.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $12,809,002.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,772,601.96. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 4,173 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.34, for a total transaction of $2,413,412.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,869.60. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 120,506 shares of company stock valued at $64,037,125 in the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-? agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

