SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 324.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Insmed by 59.6% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $183,401.01. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,134.29. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $358,616.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 107,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,740,866.17. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,100 shares of company stock worth $52,595,894. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INSM opened at $163.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $212.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 183.55% and a negative net margin of 264.83%.The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on Insmed in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Insmed from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.77.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported stronger-than-expected preliminary 2025 sales and set 2026 targets, driven by Brinsupri uptake — a key commercial beat that supports revenue growth expectations. INSM Stock Jumps on 2025 Preliminary Sales, 2026 Goals Announced

Company reported stronger-than-expected preliminary 2025 sales and set 2026 targets, driven by Brinsupri uptake — a key commercial beat that supports revenue growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Press coverage and analyst discussion emphasize commercial success of Brinsupri and management’s preparations for next pipeline launches — supports longer-term revenue runway. Insmed basks in the success of its lung disease drug — and prepares for what’s next

Press coverage and analyst discussion emphasize commercial success of Brinsupri and management’s preparations for next pipeline launches — supports longer-term revenue runway. Positive Sentiment: Management presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (transcript/slideshow) and did media interviews, reiterating commercial traction, upcoming milestones and pipeline strategy — useful for investors modeling 2026 catalyst timeline. J.P. Morgan presentation transcript

Management presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (transcript/slideshow) and did media interviews, reiterating commercial traction, upcoming milestones and pipeline strategy — useful for investors modeling 2026 catalyst timeline. Neutral Sentiment: Data feed showed an anomalous update reporting “0” short interest on Jan. 12 (likely a reporting error) — treat with caution; rely on official exchanges for accurate short metrics.

Data feed showed an anomalous update reporting “0” short interest on Jan. 12 (likely a reporting error) — treat with caution; rely on official exchanges for accurate short metrics. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose materially in December to ~11.0M shares (?5.3% of float) with a short-interest ratio ~2.3 days — increased shorting can add selling pressure and volatility.

Short interest rose materially in December to ~11.0M shares (?5.3% of float) with a short-interest ratio ~2.3 days — increased shorting can add selling pressure and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Insmed investor claims — such actions can prompt legal risk concerns and investor uncertainty. Pomerantz investor alert

Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Insmed investor claims — such actions can prompt legal risk concerns and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: CEO Will Lewis sold 19,215 shares (~$3.25M) on Jan. 12, reducing his stake by ~5.9% — insider selling can be interpreted negatively by some investors. SEC Form 4 filing

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

