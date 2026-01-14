SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,878 shares, a growth of 204.6% from the December 15th total of 13,094 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,507 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 325,507 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOBKY opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Get SoftBank alerts:

SoftBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp., trading on the OTCMKTS as SOBKY, is a Japan-based multinational holding company with diversified interests in technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, SoftBank initially built its reputation as a domestic telecom operator before pivoting toward global technology investments. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through several key subsidiaries and strategic partnerships to deliver broadband and mobile services, enterprise network solutions, and cloud-based platforms.

In addition to its core telecommunications business, SoftBank is widely recognized for its Vision Fund, one of the world’s largest technology-focused investment vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.