Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 179,083 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the December 15th total of 434,122 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 68,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Sherritt International Price Performance

Shares of SHERF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation is a Canada?based resource company specializing in the production and marketing of nickel and cobalt, as well as in the development and operation of oil and gas assets. Founded in 1927, Sherritt has evolved into one of the world’s largest independent producers of these critical battery metals, leveraging hydrometallurgical processing to transform lateritic ores into high?purity end products for global markets.

The company’s metals segment includes its 50/50 joint venture with General Nickel Company in Cuba (Moa Joint Venture) and a majority interest in the Ambatovy nickel?cobalt project in Madagascar.

