Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 908.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. Manulife Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $37.58.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation is a multinational insurance and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in the late 19th century as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Manulife provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life and health insurance, retirement and pension solutions, wealth and asset management, and group benefits.

In wealth and asset management, Manulife operates through Manulife Investment Management and offers mutual funds, segregated funds, institutional asset management, and retirement plan solutions.

