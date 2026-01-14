GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 20,000 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $867,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,200. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $841,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $847,200.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 184.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

