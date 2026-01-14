SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,469 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 184.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corpay by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Corpay by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Corpay by 3.1% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Corpay in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPAY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price objective on Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corpay from $380.00 to $369.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.25.

In other news, Director Steven T. Stull bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAY opened at $331.26 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 24.37%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

