Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Trading Up 10.7% – Here’s Why

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318.98 and last traded at GBX 310. Approximately 171,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 50,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £91.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282, for a total value of £35,250. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world’s most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.

Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more.

