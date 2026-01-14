BHP Group (LON:BHP) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,405 and last traded at GBX 2,385, with a volume of 4176965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,393.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 2,033.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,188.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,067.01.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value.

We are a global business with over 9,000 suppliers around the world, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses that are local to our assets.

