SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,227,777 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227,777 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,477,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Newport Asia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 248,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amiral Gestion lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amiral Gestion now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMM opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.22. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

