Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $34.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.6667.

Several analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 665,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 159,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $70.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of performance sport boats for the recreational boating market. The company’s product portfolio includes the premium Malibu® brand and the value-oriented Axis® Wake Research line, as well as Cobalt® boats following its 2020 acquisition. Malibu’s vessels are engineered to serve water-sports enthusiasts, with models optimized for wakeboarding, wakesurfing and waterskiing.

Founded in 1982 by water-sports enthusiast Jack Springer, Malibu Boats is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.

