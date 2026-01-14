Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $34.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.6667.
Several analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Malibu Boats
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.6%
Malibu Boats stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Malibu Boats announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $70.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of performance sport boats for the recreational boating market. The company’s product portfolio includes the premium Malibu® brand and the value-oriented Axis® Wake Research line, as well as Cobalt® boats following its 2020 acquisition. Malibu’s vessels are engineered to serve water-sports enthusiasts, with models optimized for wakeboarding, wakesurfing and waterskiing.
Founded in 1982 by water-sports enthusiast Jack Springer, Malibu Boats is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.