Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $47.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Argus set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,752,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,316,000 after buying an additional 364,411 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,905,000 after buying an additional 1,381,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,639,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,436,000 after buying an additional 2,073,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,971,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 200,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $28.60 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

