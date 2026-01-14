Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $47.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Argus set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.
- Positive Sentiment: Digi Power X agreed to buy roughly $20M of next?generation NVIDIA B300 GPU systems from Super Micro, signaling continuing demand for SMCI’s AI hardware from data?center operators. Digi Power X acquires $20M of Nvidia B300 GPUs from Super Micro Computer
- Positive Sentiment: Some bullish analysts and commentators still view SMCI as a top AI infrastructure play that could rebound if AI demand holds and supply/channels stabilize — a reminder of upside if execution improves. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast (Jan 2026)
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/strategy pieces note SMCI’s AI exposure has driven both strong growth periods and higher volatility; these provide context but are mixed for short?term direction. What To Expect From SMCI Stock In 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Data showing a large reported increase in short interest appears to be erroneous (zeros/NaN), so don’t treat that as confirmed bearish positioning until updated official figures appear. (No reliable link available.)
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a “sell” rating and cut its price target, warning that downside momentum and margin pressure could persist — a principal driver of today’s selling pressure. Goldman Sachs explains why SMCI stock price nightmare isn’t over yet
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting the new “sell” rating and lower price targets amplified selling; separate reports note the stock has declined sharply over the last few months amid margin compression and weaker cash flow. Super Micro Computer Stock Burdened With ‘Sell’ Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and explicit margin/profitability concerns were called out in market coverage today, which, combined with recent large losses over the past quarter, are pressuring the stock until guidance or margins improve. Stock Market Today, Jan. 13: Super Micro Computer Drops on Analyst Downgrade and Margin Worries
NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $28.60 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.
Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.
