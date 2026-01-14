SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $157,190,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,078,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,818,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.0% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 227,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 101.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,628 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial set a $542.00 target price on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $527.00 price target on RBC Bearings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.17.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,999 shares in the company, valued at $885,557. This trade represents a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $489.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $297.28 and a one year high of $493.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.18.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.03%.The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company’s product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company’s bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

