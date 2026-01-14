SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,146,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler sold 7,662 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $390,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,415. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.90%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

