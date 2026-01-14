Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Expands By 1,715.1%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 480,921 shares, a growth of 1,715.1% from the December 15th total of 26,496 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 257.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $659.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.23. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.9271 per share. This represents a yield of 795.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.90%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.