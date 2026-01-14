Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $173,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $470.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.47. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim set a $675.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.37.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage and analysts remain bullish, providing a sizeable price target that supports upside conviction for MSFT.

Azure adoption and partner wins continue: SymphonyAI announced multiple products powered by Microsoft Foundry/Azure, and Microsoft is pushing Copilot Checkout and Copilot training programs—these reinforce Azure consumption and commercial AI monetization pathways.

The company's public pledge drew political attention and praise (including from President Trump), which lowers regulatory blowback risk — a PR/regulatory win whose financial impact depends on how Microsoft implements the commitments.

Investors are reacting to the commitment to pay higher power and infrastructure costs for AI data centers—this raises near?term cost and margin uncertainty and is cited as a direct reason for today's sell pressure.

Macro headwinds: a rotation from growth into value and renewed Fed/rate uncertainty increases duration risk for large-cap tech, amplifying downside when expectations for long?dated AI payoff are uncertain.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

