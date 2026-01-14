Comparing SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SecureAlert and BigBear.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureAlert 0 0 0 0 0.00 BigBear.ai 1 3 1 0 2.00

BigBear.ai has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.54%. Given BigBear.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than SecureAlert.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureAlert -5.35% -5.94% 1.77% BigBear.ai -274.70% -26.11% -12.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares SecureAlert and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.8% of SecureAlert shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of SecureAlert shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SecureAlert has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SecureAlert and BigBear.ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureAlert $35.22 million 0.12 -$1.88 million ($0.16) -2.20 BigBear.ai $158.24 million 16.81 -$295.55 million ($1.42) -4.29

SecureAlert has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SecureAlert, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SecureAlert

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology. It also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, the company offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; Socrates 360, a platform that offers various content and service; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

