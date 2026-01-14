ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAVMY

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07.

(Get Free Report)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is a leading Dutch banking institution headquartered in Amsterdam. The bank traces its origins to the 1991 merger of Algemene Bank Nederland and AMRO Bank, forming one of the Netherlands’ largest financial services providers. Over the decades, ABN AMRO has developed a comprehensive portfolio of banking and financial solutions, positioning itself as a key player in both domestic and international markets.

The bank operates across several core segments, including retail banking, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate & institutional banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.