Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Jon Congleton Sells 16,236 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,236 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $529,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,849,105.62. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Jon Congleton sold 200,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $9,088,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

MLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 152,560 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 22NW LP grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 560,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

