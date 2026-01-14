Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives $3.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.2333.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLOV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $4.10 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Leerink Partners set a $3.00 price target on Clover Health Investments and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 21.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 53.5% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 218.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.87.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The firm had revenue of $496.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Clover Health Investments is a technology-driven healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans for senior populations. The company combines insurance coverage with a proprietary software platform to improve care coordination, outcomes tracking and cost management. By leveraging data analytics, Clover Health aims to deliver personalized care pathways and preventive interventions for its members.

At the core of Clover’s offering is its Clover Assistant platform, which aggregates clinical and claims data from multiple sources to create real-time insights for physicians and care teams.

