Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGBN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

EGBN opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.92). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is -1.01%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, Director Louis P. Jr. Mathews purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,700.40. This trade represents a 17.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,477.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 33,615 shares in the company, valued at $556,328.25. The trade was a 9.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $101,538. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 558.2% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,632,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,918 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,314,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 644,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 189,233 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.