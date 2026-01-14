Brokerages Set HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM) Price Target at $20.88

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.8750.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HUTCHMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th.

HCM stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 259,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 19.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ: HCM) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company leverages in-house capabilities in small-molecule chemistry, biologics engineering and translational medicine to advance candidates through all stages of development. HUTCHMED’s integrated model encompasses early discovery research, clinical development, regulatory filings and commercial launches, enabling seamless progression from laboratory to market.

HUTCHMED’s commercial portfolio includes several in-market oncology therapies approved in China, including fruquintinib for metastatic colorectal cancer, surufatinib for neuroendocrine tumors and savolitinib for non-small cell lung cancer.

