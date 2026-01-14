Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.79. Approximately 10,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 61,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$3.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.49, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

