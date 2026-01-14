iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.24. 150,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 159,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $128.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPHE. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the second quarter worth $7,566,000. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 3,416.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.