Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $487,197.87 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $487,197.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,126.81. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Christopher Heery sold 6,131 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $393,303.65.

On Monday, November 17th, Christopher Heery sold 340 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $30,600.00.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 520,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,595. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 607.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 183.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

