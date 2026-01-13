Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $465.95 and last traded at $470.67. 27,643,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 23,398,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $477.18.
Key Microsoft News
Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated high-conviction coverage on Microsoft (Buy, $655 PT), reiterating Microsoft’s advantaged position in the AI stack (Azure, Copilot) and long-term EPS upside — this bolsters the bull case for MSFT. Goldman Thinks Microsoft Stock (MSFT) Is Being Underestimated
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial demand lift: partners and customers continue to build on Microsoft Foundry and Azure (e.g., SymphonyAI launching agentic merchandising and CPG apps powered by Microsoft platforms), which supports Azure revenue growth and stickier cloud contracts. SymphonyAI Launches Next-Generation CINDE Merchandising Agents
- Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft unveiled a “Community?First AI Infrastructure” plan — pledging to cover grid upgrades, replenish water, and pay full local taxes. This reduces regulatory/community risk but may increase near-term capital and operating costs; the net financial impact is uncertain. Microsoft launches data center initiative to limit power costs, water use
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: investors sold MSFT after the pledge to absorb data-center energy costs amid concerns the move could pressure margins and raise near-term cash outflows — analysts and headlines flagged the potential earnings impact. Microsoft Stock Slumps as Company Vows to Cover Full AI Data Center Power Costs
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds: rising interest?rate/discernible Fed path uncertainty is triggering a growth-to-value rotation that disproportionately hurts large-cap tech names like Microsoft; that dynamic is aggravating the sell?off even as fundamentals remain intact. Tech Wreck or Valuation Reset? Rotating to Value in 2026
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.37.
Microsoft Stock Down 1.4%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.65. The company has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,703,959.04. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $27,598,872. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.
Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Microsoft
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.