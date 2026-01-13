Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $200.66 and last traded at $202.2080. 15,732,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 18,948,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.68.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed its Buy stance and $400 price target, citing Oracle's positioning in AI infrastructure and long?term upside — supports bullish analyst momentum and large upside expectations.

Oracle won a health?system contract: Community Memorial Hospital will adopt Oracle Health Foundation EHR and the Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent — a tangible enterprise win that highlights AI product adoption in healthcare.

Major broker upgrades remain in play (Goldman Sachs cited as upgrading Oracle to a strong?buy in coverage summaries), sustaining positive analyst attention that can support rebounds.

Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat and other outlets continue to list Oracle as a leading cross?cloud/AI play — this reinforces the narrative that Oracle is a structural AI winner, but it's long?term rather than an immediate catalyst.

Zacks and other financial sites flag Oracle as a trending stock and suggest analysts/tools to watch for potential earnings surprises — keeps retail/institutional attention elevated but not directional by itself.

Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry has taken short positions/put options on Oracle and publicly criticized its strategy and debt levels — a high?profile short draws attention and can exacerbate downward pressure.

Seeking Alpha and other pieces argue Oracle's AI?driven valuation is overextended and raise concerns about leverage after large data?center spending — these narratives feed skepticism about sustainability of recent gains.

Investor letters and commentary (Mar Vista, Forbes coverage) note shifting sentiment — enthusiasm in 2025 has softened and the stock underperformed the market on concerns over debt and execution, pressuring sentiment.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Oracle Trading Down 1.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.33 and its 200-day moving average is $242.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,588 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,596. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

