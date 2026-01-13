2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Up 7.4% – What’s Next?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.59 and last traded at $63.38. 2,910,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,049,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

2x Ether ETF Stock Up 6.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82.

Get 2x Ether ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,094,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.