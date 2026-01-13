Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.2170. Approximately 5,496,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,442,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 target price on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 774.94%.The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Birgit C. Schultes sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $78,358.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,488.93. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 34,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $314,484.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,013,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,332,852.19. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,051 shares of company stock valued at $488,600. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $171,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 521,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 621.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 179,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease?causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

