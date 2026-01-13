Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11, Zacks reports.

Phoenix Education Partners Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of PXED traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. 189,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Phoenix Education Partners has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.79.

Get Phoenix Education Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXED. Wall Street Zen downgraded Phoenix Education Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phoenix Education Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Education Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Phoenix Education Partners

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Education Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Education Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.