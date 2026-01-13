Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells 9,333 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $693,908.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,141,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,213,015.65. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $763,626.06.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $743,933.43.

On Monday, January 5th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $714,627.81.

On Friday, January 2nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $699,415.02.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $705,948.12.

On Monday, December 29th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $711,921.24.

On Friday, December 26th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $714,627.81.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $724,987.44.

On Monday, December 22nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $750,186.54.

On Friday, December 19th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $757,279.62.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.16. 2,203,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,353. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $84.35.

Urban Outfitters News Summary

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Urban Outfitters this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record holiday-period and multi-month net sales growth (9% for the two months ended Dec. 31, 2025; 11% YTD), strong subscription growth and retail comps, plus 58 net store openings—fundamentals investors view as growth drivers. URBN Reports Record Holiday Sales

Company reported record holiday-period and multi-month net sales growth (9% for the two months ended Dec. 31, 2025; 11% YTD), strong subscription growth and retail comps, plus 58 net store openings—fundamentals investors view as growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts reiterated bullish views: Telsey Advisory Group kept an “Outperform” with a $98 target and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with a $93 target—these calls provide upside thesis and likely supported buying interest. Benzinga analyst note

Analysts reiterated bullish views: Telsey Advisory Group kept an “Outperform” with a $98 target and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with a $93 target—these calls provide upside thesis and likely supported buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Citi maintained a Hold rating, noting operational momentum but margin headwinds — a balanced take that tempers enthusiasm but doesn’t push consensus to a sell. Citi hold commentary

Citi maintained a Hold rating, noting operational momentum but margin headwinds — a balanced take that tempers enthusiasm but doesn’t push consensus to a sell. Negative Sentiment: Despite the sales beat on a headline basis, headlines noted the results “failed to meet expectations” and the stock plunged intraday earlier (reported as a ~12% drop), signaling investor concern about margins, guidance or an earnings warning. That earlier selloff remains a near-term risk. URBN Stock Falls 12%

Despite the sales beat on a headline basis, headlines noted the results “failed to meet expectations” and the stock plunged intraday earlier (reported as a ~12% drop), signaling investor concern about margins, guidance or an earnings warning. That earlier selloff remains a near-term risk. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling continues (Co?President and CEO have recently sold shares), which some investors interpret as management liquidity-taking and could weigh on sentiment if frequent. Insider sells Co-President sale CEO sale

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 158.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 180.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

