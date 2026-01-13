ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Sells $322,400.00 in Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Burnett sold 20,000 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,427.80. The trade was a 63.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of CLPT stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 1,439,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,354. The firm has a market cap of $411.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.91. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 114.28% and a negative net margin of 67.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLPT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ClearPoint Neuro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

View Our Latest Report on ClearPoint Neuro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3,076.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 2,435.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of an MRI-guided therapy platform for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company’s flagship ClearPoint® SmartFrame™ system enables surgeons to perform accurate and efficient intracranial interventions by providing real-time magnetic resonance imaging feedback. This technology is designed to improve patient safety and outcomes in treatments ranging from deep brain stimulation electrode placement to laser ablation of epileptic foci and brain tumors.

The ClearPoint System integrates hardware, software and imaging capabilities to guide instruments through the brain with submillimeter precision.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.