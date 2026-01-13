Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Adam Laponis Sells 2,738 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $96,541.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 140,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,493.06. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 30th, Adam Laponis sold 5,517 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $173,454.48.

TWST traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,279. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 70.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

