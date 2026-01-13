Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 and last traded at GBX 15, with a volume of 4606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50.

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £247.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.26.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. It prefers to invest between £0.25 million ($0.35 million) and £25 million ($35.3 million) in first round of funding.

