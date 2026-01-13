Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 623999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 291.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,086,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,419,000 after purchasing an additional 635,817 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Tenaris by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 905,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 589,625 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 252.6% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 467,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 334,755 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth about $9,380,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $9,102,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value?added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

