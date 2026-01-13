Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 561,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 438,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CJR.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. The firm had revenue of C$232.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

