FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY) Short Interest Update

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,247 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the December 15th total of 25,136 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Trading Down 0.2%
PRAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. 30,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $75.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1,786.95 and a beta of 0.85. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $32.60.
FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,156.07%.
Institutional Trading of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF
FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Company Profile
The FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (PRAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a risk-managed approach to invest in stocks from around the world that are perceived as biblically responsible investments. PRAY was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by Faith Investor Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Receive News & Ratings for FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.