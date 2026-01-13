FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY) Short Interest Update

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,247 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the December 15th total of 25,136 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Trading Down 0.2%

PRAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. 30,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $75.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1,786.95 and a beta of 0.85. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $32.60.

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,156.07%.

Institutional Trading of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF ( NYSEARCA:PRAY Free Report ) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.25% of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (PRAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a risk-managed approach to invest in stocks from around the world that are perceived as biblically responsible investments. PRAY was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by Faith Investor Services.

