NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 12,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 22,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.