Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) vs. TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Financial Review

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Organogenesis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$16.75 million ($27.24) -0.31 Organogenesis $482.04 million 1.07 $860,000.00 ($0.12) -34.00

Profitability

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than TransCode Therapeutics. Organogenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -440.64% -205.50% Organogenesis -1.30% 4.01% 2.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TransCode Therapeutics and Organogenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Organogenesis 1 1 2 0 2.25

TransCode Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $280.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,178.69%. Organogenesis has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Organogenesis.

Risk & Volatility

TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organogenesis has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Organogenesis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Organogenesis beats TransCode Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransCode Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Organogenesis

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage. Its products also include FortiShield, a biosynthetic wound matrix for use as a temporary protective covering; PuraPly MZ, a micronized particulate version of PuraPly for the management of open wounds in the surgical setting; and CYGNUS Dual, a dehydrated placental tissue preserved to retain the ECM scaffold. The company's pipeline products include ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension used to support healing of soft tissues; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales representives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.